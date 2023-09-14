Is Los Angeles Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford appearing on Season 2 of Netflix's “Quarterback? Stafford said he's had discussions with the show's producers, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

“To be honest with you, I've had discussions with those guys. I'm not sure there is going to be a season 2…I'm just more focused on the San Francisco 49ers, to be honest,” Stafford told Rodrigue on Wednesday.

Will Matthew Stafford's discussions eventually gain traction? He turned down an opportunity to appear in Season 1 of “Quarterback” which premiered on Netflix on July 12.

On that note, it seems the Rams quarterback has had a change of heart. A team source confirmed he will be one of the featured NFL players in Season 2 of “Quarterback,” per the Turf Show Times' Jake Ellenbogen. Stafford wasn't sure about appearing until he felt pleased with the outcome of Season 1. Since the first season was such a big hit, it seems Stafford is all in.

If this is indeed true, Matthew Stafford's vague response to The Athletic suggests he wants to avoid any potential distractions during the season. He neither wants to confirm nor deny anything.

Stafford and the Rams cannot afford any distractions. He's coming off an injury-ravaged 2022 NFL season that saw him sitting out eight games. With Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp out of commission, the Rams won just five games and missed the postseason. Their fall from grace after winning Super Bowl LVI was complete.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams hope to rebound from a disappointing 2022 NFL campaign. His 334-yard effort in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 was a good start. It will be great to see Stafford in his comeback season in Season 2 of “Quarterback” next year.