Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer

Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed to offer him a deal that matches what he considers to be his value.

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

His comments indicate that he’s yet to receive a substantial offer from the Rams, and despite his desire to suit up at SoFi Stadium again in 2022, it’s seeming unlikely that becomes a reality at this juncture. Unless the Rams find some funds to pony up and pay Beckham what he’s worth, a reunion in LA may be out of the picture.

Beckham Jr. joined the Rams last season after a falling out with the Cleveland Browns that saw the team release him mid-season. He ended up latching on in Los Angeles and had a superb end of the season, silencing any doubters suggesting he was the problem in Cleveland.

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last year, Odell Beckham Jr. was hopeful he’d have a place among their ranks when he return from the ACL injury he sustained during the championship game. Until LA is ready to come back with a more substantial offer, the veteran wideout will remain sidelined, or potentially