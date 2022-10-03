Odell Beckham Jr hypes up Rams-49ers beef ahead of MNF

Odell Beckham Jr is providing the NFL with extra marketing ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football matchup. The former Rams wide receiver hyped up the beef between the California-based teams with a message on Twitter.

Y’all ever walked into beer that u didn’t kno was really beef…. Yea lol Rams 49ers😂😂 nah this shxt real … YALL KNO SIDE IM ON…. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 3, 2022

Beef between the Rams and 49ers would not be surprising by any means. LA narrowly edged out San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game a season ago. The 49ers felt as if they should have won but ultimately fell just short. The Rams of course went on to win the Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr played a pivotal role for the Rams in limited action. Through 8 games in LA with the Rams last season, the veteran wide receiver reeled in 27 receptions to go along with over 300 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. After initially struggling in Cleveland with the Browns to open the 2021 campaign, Beckham Jr found his footing with the Rams.

However, an ACL injury ahead of free agency made teams hesitant to sign him. But he is expected to recover from the injury soon and should draw some interest on the open market. A reunion with the Rams is not out of question. Odell Beckham Jr clearly still supports the team.

I would not expect Beckham Jr to land on the 49ers following this tweet.

The 49ers and Rams will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football in what projects to be a competitive affair.