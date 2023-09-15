The Los Angeles Rams are without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks. One of the men replacing him, Puka Nacua, suffered a slight knock in Week 1, but the Rams got some good news on that front on Friday.

Nacua is dealing with an oblique injury and was limited in practice all week. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers but the Rams expect him to play, according to Jordan Rodrigue.

Nacua, who was taken in the fifth round by the Rams in April's draft, burst onto the scene in his NFL debut with 10 catches for 119 yards. He paced the Rams' offense and showed that he can fill a giant void for them while Kupp is out.

Nacua was a popular waiver wire pickup this week for fantasy owners looking to improve their wide receiver core. They'll get the chance to deploy him on Sunday but should make sure he's good to go despite the news that he will probably play.

The Rams surprisingly beat the Seattle Seahawks with a convincing 30-13 win in Week 1. LA is coming off the worst season for a defending Super Bowl champion and is not picked by many analysts and experts to reach the playoffs this season.

Losing Cooper Kupp certainly doesn’t help, but having players like Puka Nacua who can step up and make an impact will help keep them in the hunt. Their game against the 49ers this weekend will bring new challenges, but the Rams should at least stay competitive, especially if Nacua plays.