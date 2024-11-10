The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling 26-20 overtime Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles got a much-needed NFC West victory, but the contest did not come without trouble. Second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua got into a scuffle that has drawn him a hefty fine from the NFL.

Toward the end of the second quarter, Matthew Stafford threw a deep pass intended for Nacua that was intercepted by a Seahawks defender. Meanwhile, another defender performed a sudden and somewhat rough block on Nacua while his Seattle teammate ran with the ball, which prompted Nacua to throw a slight punch at the defender.

Nacua was ejected for the punch, and nearly one week later, the NFL fined him $5,424 for the act, per Tom Peslissero of NFL Network.

After the game, Nacua got real about the ejection, calling it a “learning experience,” per Sarah Bishop of EPSN. The second-year wide receiver said his emotions got the best of him, and he felt “a helpless feeling” watching the rest of the game from the locker room.

It sounds like Puka Nacua has reflected on Sunday's incident and is ready to continue supporting the Rams” offense. Nacua had a phenomenal rookie season with Los Angeles in 2023, amassing 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. However, he has dealt with injury woes that have hampered his production in 2024.

In three games, Nacua has hauled in 162 yards on 12 receptions. Perhaps he can undergo a spark during the last half of the season.

The Rams improved to 4-4 with their win over the Seahawks. However, their quest to climb the NFC West is not over. Los Angeles has a bye week in Week 10, but they will take on another crucial matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 17.

The Rams must take advantage of their momentum going into the break and keep their energy high.