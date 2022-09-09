‘Relax’: Odell Beckham Jr. responds after stoking flames of joining Bills after Rams beatdown

It’s easy to forget amidst the chaos of the offseason, but Odell Beckham Jr is still a free agent. The wide receiver played for the Los Angeles Rams last season, but is yet to sign a contract with any team. Even if he’s coming off of a torn ACL, OBJ is still one of the most sought-after names in the market.

During the Rams’ season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t help but troll LA fans a bit. As the defending champions were beat down by the Bills, OBJ teased that he could join Josh Allen in Buffalo. He even responded to a jersey swap of him in a Buffalo jersey!

3or 7 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

OBJ’s comments certainly stirred up fans on Twitter, who speculated that he might leave the team. However, Beckham Jr was quick to shut down these rumors. In a reply to a Cleveland reporter, the Rams WR said that his heart was still with LA, as they showed him what it’s like to win a ring.

Woah woah!!! Relax…. My heart is wit them Rams… they show me what the NFL is suppose to be like … and we won a ring, I’m forever grateful ! And listen it’s the first game of the season 😂😂😂 relax ! They lost to some dawgsss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

The Rams could have certainly used Odell Beckham Jr. in their season opener against the Bills. LA’s offense was shut down to a grinding halt by the tenacious Buffalo defense. Beckham’s presence could have possibly opened up some windows for their offense to breathe and score more points if necessary.

Beckham Jr is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl win against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s clear that OBJ would want to stay in LA. However… that doesn’t mean he can’t flirt with other teams while he recuperates.