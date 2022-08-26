Aaron Donald is back at it again… and that’s not a good thing. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle is one of the best defensive players of all-time. However, Donald has a bit of history surrounding his… anger issues. He’s been involved in one too many violent altercations with opposing players (some of which may or may not involve some choking).

During the Rams’ joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Donald was once again in the middle of a brawl. This time, though, Donald used his hands in a different manner. This time, the star defensive tackle took two Cincinnati helmets and swung them around as a weapon. Woah.

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

The incident between Aaron Donald and the Bengals caused a flurry of comments on Twitter. Many chastised the Rams star for losing his cool yet again during a practice session. Robert Griffin III, though, decided to go on a different route, sharing an edit of Donald brandishing the two Bengals helmets like it’s a Game of Thrones still image.

Donald has been the cornerstone of the Rams franchise ever since he was drafted by the team. He has consistently been a terrifying presence on offense. His combination of power and tenacity has led to multiple All-Pro selections, Defensive Player of the Year awards, and most recently, a Super Bowl ring.

Still, that doesn’t excuse Donald’s actions on the field during the Bengals-Rams joint practice. Swinging a helmet on a player is a dangerous act that can threaten that player’s career. We’ll see if Los Angeles decides to do anything to sanction Donald.