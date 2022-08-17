There has been a lot of talk surrounding Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury of late. The biggest concern right now is whether or not this will be an issue for the Los Angeles Rams’ superstar quarterback as they commence their title defense in a few weeks’ time.

At this point, it sounds like this isn’t going to be the case. Stafford was a welcome participant in Tuesday’s practice and Rams coach Sean McVay was very pleased with what he saw from his star QB (via Mike Florio of PFT):

“I thought he had great energy, great command all day,” McVay told reporters. “I thought he threw the ball incredibly accurately in all parts of the field, really activated all parts of our pass game. There was a couple where he’s hitting the spots we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays. I’m encouraged because we can coach off of those and we are getting those opportunities to feel what it’s like for him to be able to throw with Allen [Robinson]. Ben Skowronek made a handful of plays, also TuTu [Atwell]. He’s got a comfort level with [Tyler] Higbee and with Cooper [Kupp]. But some of these newer guys, today was a great step in the right direction to be able to start establishing that rapport that will be critical for this year.”

It’s encouraging to hear this much enthusiasm from McVay. The Rams haven’t provided too many details with regard to Matthew Stafford’s rather concerning elbow injury, but it seems as though it’s becoming less of an issue as the new season approaches.

LA star defensive tackle Aaron Donald echoed his coach’s thoughts on Stafford. Donald also revealed that he’s also taking it a bit easy on the Pro Bowl quarterback:

“He’s doing good, throwing some good passes, great passes,” Donald said. “Obviously accurate, good balls, obviously. I’m trying my best to get after him and stay away, not get too close. But he looked good out there.”

The Rams will return to action on Friday in a preseason matchup against the Houston Texans. LA will then close out their preseason with their Super Bowl LVI opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals, on August 27. It remains to be seen how involved Stafford will be in those two contests.