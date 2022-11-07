Sean McVay’s frustrated reaction after Rams’ embarrassing choke job vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t hold back in his criticisms of the team after losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

The Rams were ahead for the most part of the night, and it looked like they were on their way to victory after entering the final minute of the game with a 13-9 lead. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Buccaneers go down without a fight, staging an incredible drive with 44 seconds left to turn the tables around and give Tampa Bay the 16-13 win.

After the shocking loss, McVay admitted that they were simply “not good enough.” Nonetheless, he is not pinning the blame on any particular person or area, emphasizing that each and everyone of them had their own shortcomings.

“Not good enough, not even close to good enough, and I’m a part of that,” McVay said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Sean McVay also pointed out that “changes have to be made” after the loss, which saw them drop to 3-5 on the season. After all, it is already their second straight defeat and fourth loss in the last five games.

The Rams tactician didn’t go into detail what kind of changes he has in mind, but clearly, he is getting frustrated with their recent performances.

Los Angeles plays the Arizona Cardinals next in Week 10, and sure enough, that won’t be easy with Kyler Murray and co. equally hungry for the victory after losing back-to-back matches as well.