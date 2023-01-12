With the Los Angeles Rams now on vacation after failing to defend the Super Bowl title they won in 2022, rumors of a potential Sean McVay divorce from the Rams have started to intensify. Adding fuel to those rumors is the recent report from Ian Rapoport that Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris securing interview schedules with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

Sources: #Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will interview with the #Colts on Friday and the #Broncos on Tuesday. An experienced head coach, he’d fit the mold for both teams that requested him.

The Rams must be hoping that McVay would eventually squash these rumors categorically by making a final decision that he would return to coach the team. It’s understandable if McVay is feeling frustrated at the moment, especially since the overall performance of Los Angeles in the 2022 NFL season was an absolute downer. The Rams did not even make the playoffs and finished the regular season with only five wins against 12 losses.

That’s not to mention that the immediate future of the Rams suddenly looks unclear. They don’t have an ideal quarterback situation and their best player, Cooper Kupp, is still recovering from a season-ending injury. On top of those, Raheem Morris could be leaving LA.

There are also rumors that McVay could walk away from head coaching in the NFL and start a career on television.

The idea of a young and successful football coach — all things considered — walking away from such a job is shocking to think about, but that appears to be a possibility for McVay.