Los Angeles Rams fans have multiple reasons to look fondly on the 2024-25 NFL season. The team recovered from a 1-4 start, won nine of its last 12 regular season games and obliterated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round. A truly special campaign was not to be, following a playoffs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LA displayed impressive resilience in defeat. It was an overall satisfying four months of football.

But uncertainty looms ahead. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will turn 37 years old in February and Super Bowl 56 MVP Cooper Kupp's future with the franchise is murky. Those first two situations figure to draw considerable attention from the organization, but there is a third offensive player who should command the Rams' focus.

Running back Kyren Williams will want to discuss a contract extension this offseason. His current deal is set to expire after the 2025-26 campaign, forcing the front office to make a decision. Third-round draft pick Blake Corum did not make much of an impression in his rookie year (265 yards from scrimmage, 3.6 yards per carry), but Los Angeles will presumably want to give him more opportunities to succeed moving forward.

Rather than investing a chunk of their cap space on Williams, the Rams may deem it more prudent to wait and see how things play out next season. The three-year RB is bound to push back on that hypothetical idea, however, which again leaves the organization in a bit of a predicament.

It is possible that LA will either have to commit to Williams in the coming months or trade him to another team that might fork over a new deal. Rams head coach Sean McVay expects conversations concerning Williams' contract status to take place imminently.

Will the Rams and Kyren Williams come together on an extension?

“I think that's something that definitely would be of a discussion… all those things,” he told the media. “You sit down and you say, ‘Alright, let's put this puzzle together.' It is an imperfect thing, but we try our best to make the best decisions for the football team.”

Kyren Williams rushed for a career-high 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, but his efficiency dipped. He averaged only 4.1 yards per attempt in 16 games. The 2023 Second-Team All-Pro did erupt in the playoffs, racking up 182 yards on the ground in the squad's two matchups. His fourth-quarter fumble versus the Eagles in the 28-22 Divisional Round loss was definitely costly, though.

The 24-year-old is giving the Rams much to consider, both pros and cons. McVay values what Williams still brings to the franchise.

“I'm really proud of the body of work that Kyren has put together, what he represents, and all the different things that we really want to be about as a football team,” the 2017 Coach of the Year said. “He's checking a lot of those boxes. I think that's certainly something that will be discussed as well.”

There should be plenty of intrigue in the upcoming offseason. But whatever happens, the Rams must figure out a way to stay competitive going into 2025-26.