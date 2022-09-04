Sean McVay sounds off on Bobby Wagner’s fast track to Rams captaincy

Bobby Wagner hasn’t even played a single minute for the Los Angeles Rams but already, head coach Sean McVay has named the veteran linebacker as one of the team’s captains. At this point, however, very few, if any, are questioning McVay’s decision.

The Rams coach had nothing but high praise for Wagner, who according to McVay, has been a perfect addition to the squad this offseason (h/t Geoff Magliochetti of The Wichita Eagle):

“Even though it is his first year, he’s earned respect throughout the course of his career,” McVay said. “The way he came in, he had a humility, but a great way about being able to connect in his own way with guys and then being able to make his presence felt once he feels like, ‘All right, I’m kind of fitting in.’ It was so seamless for him by just being Bobby. “It was really not at all a surprise, but I’m really glad that he’s here with us.”

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner joined the Rams to help them defend their title this coming season. It’s not just what he does on the field that has now made him such a valuable piece for LA. As Sean McVay points out, the way the veteran has integrated himself with his new teammates speaks volumes of Wagner’s attitude and the respect he’s earned from his peers.

The Rams will have a target on their back this year and they will need to stick together if they want to defend their crown. Leadership will be key within this group, and the addition of Wagner into the mix should definitely help their cause.

Bobby Wagner is the only first-year Rams player to be named captain this season as he joins LA mainstays Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Rob Havenstein.