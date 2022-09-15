Sean McVay speaks out on key plans for Allen Robinson in Rams’ Week 2 clash vs. Falcons

One of the main talking points from the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills centered on the lack of touches that wide receiver Allen Robinson received in the game. Robinson featured in 97 percent of snaps on offense in the game, and he wound up being targeted just twice by quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he recorded one reception for 12 receiving yards.

Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Liam Coen garnered plenty of outside criticism for Robinson’s lackluster regular season debut for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Now, heading into the Rams’ Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, McVay aspires to see Robinson emerge as more of a focal point on offense.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, McVay noted that when it comes to just how the team plans to get the versatile wideout more involved on offense, the offensive coaching staff will simply have to be more intentional about it.

“I think being able to have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary. Whatever I say is going to be an excuse, but it wasn’t good enough on my part in terms of the types of things that we were getting off to allow our players to be able to get into a rhythm. You credit Buffalo, they did a great job. But I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skillset, similar to what I was answering earlier about what I think Arthur’s done a great job with his players offensively.

“That’s what I’ve got to do a better job of. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities. … But I think for us to be the best version of ourselves, as far as our offense is concerned, him only getting that one target, you can look at it as a couple but it’s really that one. You got to get him more involved.”

The Rams will look to avoid an 0-2 start to the season with a possible home win over the Falcons on Sunday.