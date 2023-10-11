SoFi Stadium is still far from giving the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers home field advantage. According to both Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, playing at SoFi feels like a home game.

Jason and the Eagles just went to SoFi, where they defeated the Rams 23-14. Despite the cross country flight, the game didn't feel like they were so far from home thanks to the amount of Eagles fans who showed up to SoFi. During an episode of the New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, Jason described how the stadium environment at SoFi.

“It felt a little bouncy which just kinda threw me off a little bit in warm ups, but by the time you're warmed up and playing, you're not noticing it,” Jason said. “I think overall, the stadium experience was phenomenal, and I think part of that is heightened by the fact that at least half of the fans are Eagles fans and that always makes it more fun at an away game. A lot of transplants. Really cool stadium.

Travis Kelce added, “LA has pretty much been a home game for us too everytime we go out there too.”

At this point games against the Rams or Chargers have become honorary home games for opposing teams. The Eagles are just the latest team to take over Los Angeles. When the 49ers played the Rams earlier this season, the stadium was swarmed with red jerseys and some estimates suggested 90% of the fans were cheering for San Francisco.