Von Miller laments alternate timeline where he ‘played with Aaron Donald for rest of my career’

Von Miller is undoubtedly a future Hall of Fame pass rusher. He won his second Super Bowl last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He previously won one, along with Super Bowl MVP, with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He could have run it back with the Rams and tried to go back-to-back. Instead, he opted to leave in free agency and signed with the Buffalo Bills. Apparently, that decision is still one that irks him a bit.

Miller joined Michael Irvin for an interview on NFL.com where they talked about a range of topics. One of them included that decision to leave Los Angeles for Buffalo.

“I got so much love for those guys. I don’t even know if I am going to be able to look Aaron Donald in his eyes man. I could have easily just played the rest of my career with Aaron Donald. But, I am a Buffalo Bill now and I am focused on trying to create the best team we can possibly create,” Miller said.

Last season, Miller and Donald were arguably the most feared pass rushing duo in the NFL. Miller’s presence allowed Donald to see less double teams than at any point in his career.

Von Miller joins a Bills team that led the NFL in a number of defensive categories last year, including total yards allowing, passing yards allowed and points allowed. But with all the chips in the middle, the dominant defense folded against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Miller should add a pass rusher that the Bills desperately need.