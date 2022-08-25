Why Aaron Donald suspension is unlikely after Rams-Bengals fight

Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals joint practices took an ugly turn on Thursday when Aaron Donald brawled against the Bengals’ offensive line. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year went viral after a video emerged of the defensive tackle swinging Bengals helmets at his opponents.

The fight was eerily reminiscent of the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident where the pass rusher swung the quarterback’s helmet during a kerfuffle in 2019. That resulted in an indefinite suspension which lasted six games for the Browns star. ESPN insider Adam Schefter playfully called the Rams-Bengals bout “assault” after having a similar reaction to Garrett’s transgression.

In the aftermath of the quarrel, many people questioned whether Donald would be subject to discipline similar to Garrett. It appears that’s unlikely, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that “Clubs — not the NFL — are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today’s brouhaha is unlikely.”

That’s great news for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams who are extremely top-heavy and rely on their stars because of their affinity to trade away draft picks in favor of acquiring star talent.

Donald, who is the first non-QB to average $30 million per season after signing a massive contract extension in the offseason, flirted with retirement in the offseason, but he’s back in 2022 to help the Rams defend the Lombardi Trophy.

The Rams and Bengals will have a Super Bowl rematch in Week 3 of the preseason on Sat., Aug 27 in Cincinnati.