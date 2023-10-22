The Los Angeles Rams will be without one of their breakout stars for the foreseeable future. Kyren Williams, the team's star running back, will be out for a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain. The Rams responded by activating a trio of running backs in Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman, and rookie Zach Evans.

With that in mind, fantasy football managers rushed to grab one of the three Rams running backs in hopes of getting good production. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem like that's going to be a reliable option for them. According to Adam Schefter, LA won't be placing any of the three RBs on the same workload as Williams before his injury.

“But whether Freeman, Henderson, Evans or Gaskin seizes control of the backfield, none is expected to dominate the workload the way Williams did before he suffered a high ankle sprain during last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams now want to make a concerted effort to distribute the football more evenly; and that might be the case even once Williams returns as the team aims to preserve his longevity.”

Additionally, Zach Evans is likely going to be the backup to Freeman and Henderson, who will be sharing RB1 duties against the Steelers. That should further drive his fantasy value down, at least for this game. Depending on their performance this game, we could see one of the Rams RB get more run.

The Rams are a rather weird team to evaluate this season. They've been an alright team this season, with some puzzling losses and wins. Still, it's a lot better than they preseason expectation for this team, which was a bottom-feeding team in the NFC. Can they add another win to their tally against a ferocious Steelers defense?