The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a contract with veteran running back Sony Michel on Tuesday, the team announced. Michel played the 2021 season with the Rams and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 56.

Michel spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in 10 games, getting 36 carries for 106 yards. He also caught nine passes for 59 yards.

He was a very productive back during his first stint with the Rams and played a pivotal role in LA's championship season. Michel appeared in all 17 regular season games and all three playoff games. He scored five touchdowns and had over 950 all-purpose yards in the regular season. He did not do much in the playoffs, rushing for 78 yards on 24 carries without a touchdown. Still, he got his ring.

That Super Bowl win with the Rams is the second of Michel's career. He won Super Bowl 53 with the New England Patriots as a rookie in 2018. Michel's best rushing days were with the Patriots, as he had a pair of 900-yard seasons for New England in 2018 and 2019.

Michel joins a crowded Rams running back room, one that features Cam Akers, Kyren Williams and sixth-round pick Zach Evans. Michel's experience may give him a small edge, but it’s no guarantee he makes the roster if he slips up in camp and the younger players thrive.

Sony Michel has been a part of winning teams throughout his career. He joins a Rams team in 2023 who are trying to bring back their winning ways from 2021 after a disastrous five-win 2022.