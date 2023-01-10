By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After being fired from the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly eyeing the Los Angeles Rams for his next opportunity. But if Kingsbury were to join the Rams, it’s all contingent on McVay remaining head coach.

Kingsbury was fired from the Cardinals after serving as head coach for four seasons. The Cardinals went just 28-37-1 during his tenure and had a disastrous 4-13 record in 2022. Now out in Arizona, Kingsbury is interested in joining the Rams’ staff, if McVay remains in Los Angeles, via The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Feldman points out that Kingsbury was expected to be USC’s offensive coordinator before accepting the job with the Cardinals. Him joining the Rams would be a bit of a reunion for Kingsbury and Los Angeles. While a specific title hasn’t been mentioned for Kingsbury, he would likely be helping the Rams in the offensive department.

But the Kingsbury to Los Angeles connection won’t be made if McVay isn’t in town. There have been rumors of McVay stepping down from the Rams and moving into a TV role. McVay will now reportedly take some time to decide whether to remain with the Rams or not.

If McVay does stay, there’s a chance that Kliff Kingsbury will join him. It would be a nice rebound spot for Kingsbury after struggling with the Cardinals. The Rams would hope Kingsbury could bring some firepower to the team’s offense. But more so than anything else, Los Angeles would hope to land Kingsbury, because that means that Sean McVay is still the team’s head coach.