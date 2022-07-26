The 1 Rams player with the most to prove at 2022 NFL training camp

The Los Angeles Rams have put together one of the best rosters in the NFL. From the top to the bottom, they have talent at every position.

Specifically, on both sides of the ball, the Rams have acquired veteran talent. The defensive group is headlined by Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, and Leonard Floyd. The offensive group is led by Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the newly signed Allen Robinson.

One of the few positions not riddled with veteran talent is the running back spot. Last season, the spot was occupied primarily by Darrell Henderson. Henderson played well in his second year as a key component in the offense. His 2021 stats were nearly identical to the output that he had in 2020. Henderson finished the season with 688 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. He added 29 receptions and three receiving touchdowns to his total.

But this upcoming season, a different running back could be taking over the lead duties. This could be heavily decided during training camp.

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Rams player with the most to prove: Cam Akers

Heading into last season, running back Cam Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter. They added Akers with the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Before joining the Rams, he spent three seasons at Florida State. While in college he was used heavily in both the run and passing game.

In 36 collegiate games, Cam Akers stuffed the stat sheet. He rushed for 2,875 yards and 27 touchdowns on 586 carries. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Through the air, Akers brought in 69 total receptions. He turned this into 486 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging seven yards per reception.

Throughout his rookie season, Akers showed flashes of potential. He rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games.

After a rookie season where Akers split duties with Henderson; he was poised to take over in 2021. Unfortunately for Cam Akers, he suffered a torn Achilles before the start of training camp.

After missing nearly the entire season, Akers rejoined the Rams for their final regular season game. In his first appearance, he rushed for three yards on five carries. He also caught three passes for 10 receiving yards.

It wasn’t until the playoffs that Akers attempted to take on a bigger role. Just months removed from his Achilles injury, he played a role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run. In four playoff games, he carried the ball 67 total times. He rushed for 172 yards and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. He also caught eight passes for 76 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per reception.

Heading into his third year, Akers is finally set to become the main running back out of this group. The Rams are still yet to see what he can do when fully healthy while playing with this newly constructed offense. This unit looked very different during his rookie year, and he wasn’t at 100% when he returned last season.

Now Akers will be playing in an offense that is being run by an elite quarterback in Stafford. With Kupp, Robinson, and multiple other playmakers along them, Akers should have more than enough opportunities to take off this season.

But Darrell Henderson may not be far behind Cam Akers. If he does struggle, the Rams may be willing to play Henderson over him. With a team that is looking to win another Super Bowl, they may not be willing to be patient.