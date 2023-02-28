The Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season was absolutely terrible. They failed to defend their Super Bowl championship in the most horrible fashion. The team finished 5-12, almost forcing head coach Sean McVay to resign. However, he is back and eager to reorganize for the 2023 campaign. They don’t have many assets to work with, so a large trade or two might be in the works. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Rams must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Last year was a challenging one for the Rams for multiple reasons. They lost their two best offensive players, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, for eight games each. In addition, they faced setbacks when they lost free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller during the last NFL offseason. These losses, along with a shortage of talent, made it no surprise that the team struggled. The Rams had mortgaged their future over the previous few seasons to win the Super Bowl, which initially paid off. However, that decision is now having repercussions. Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL offseason, the Rams need to focus on rebuilding their team while maximizing the potential of their remaining veteran players.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Rams must trade this offseason.

2. RB Jonathan Taylor

The Rams will need to take significant steps this offseason to return to their Super Bowl-winning form. This is despite having a pretty talented roster. One option is to trade a star player and acquire another to jumpstart the team. With that, the Rams could consider acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back, Jonathan Taylor. He would certainly bolster their backfield, which was one of the league’s weakest last season. As Taylor is entering the final year of his contract, the Colts may be open to trading him. This is especially as they enter a rebuilding phase. Furthermore, Taylor’s injury problems this past season and the team’s reluctance to pay him the highest salary for a running back make him a potential trade target. The Rams could offer the No. 37 pick in this year’s draft and other picks to acquire the best pure running back in the league.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jonathan Taylor ICES this game. 67-yard touchdown run 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/CB9rHn3kYI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 19, 2021

Despite potential health concerns, acquiring Taylor could be a game-changer for the Rams. His inclusion could propel them back into the postseason. Take note also that the Rams have a history of being aggressive in trades and were reportedly interested in Christian McCaffrey before he was acquired by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite some reservations, adding Taylor to a team with Stafford, Kupp, and Aaron Donald would be exciting to watch. Last year, Taylor had 861 rushing yards in 11 games with four touchdowns.

1. LB Josh Allen

The Rams have a pressing need for an outside linebacker in 2023. Right now, their current options, including Leonard Floyd, may not be sufficient. The Rams cannot rely on late-round picks and undrafted free agents to fill this critical position, especially given its importance on defense. Accordingly, the Rams must prioritize drafting an edge rusher, even if they acquire a starter through free agency.

A potential trade target for the Rams is Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, who was previously rumored to be a trade chip before the 2022 deadline. As Allen is in the final year of his rookie contract, the Jaguars may be interested in trading him to recoup draft picks before he leaves in 2024. The Rams have previously shown interest in other rushers, such as Brian Burns and Bradley Chubb. However, adding Allen would be a significant upgrade to the Rams’ pass-rushing capabilities, even if it is only for one year.