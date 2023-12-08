The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Rams for an interconference battle on FOX! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Ravens prediction and pick.

Are the Rams back? After three straight wins, Sean McVay and his team are back to (6-6) on the season and sit in second place in the NFC West. They are (4-1) in the division and have a good chance of making the playoffs. After this matchup with the Ravens, LA faces three teams in a row with losing records. The Rams took down the Cleveland Browns 36-19 last week after beating the Arizona Cardinals 37-14. The Offense has figured it out and if the Rams keep playing as they are then they will see themselves with a winning record and in the postseason.

The Ravens sit atop the AFC at (9-3). The Miami Dolphins owns the 1-seed with the same record but a win against the Rams would put them in a great position to finish the season with the best record. Baltimore does have to face the San Francisco 49ers before hosting the Dolphins for an electric Week 17 matchup. That game should decide who enters the playoffs with a first-round bye. The Ravens are coming off a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on SNF two weeks ago and are rested coming off a bye.

Here are the Rams-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Ravens Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +7.5 (-118)

Baltimore Ravens: -7.5 (-104)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams vs. Ravens Week 14

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Rams star tight end Tyler Higbee is doubtful for this game. He is dealing with a neck injury that can be costly for this Rams' offense if he doesn't suit up. Higbee has 34 catches, 367 yards, and two touchdowns, and is averaging 10.8 yards per catch on the season. The dynamic trio of Matt Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Paku Nacua will be what everyone is watching on Sunday. They go up against one of the top defenses in the NFL that is getting cornerback Marlon Humphrey back from a calf injury. Nacua just surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the campaign is and proving to be one of the top rookies of the NFL season. Nacua is currently tied for the 2nd best odds to win Offensive ROY.

If Stafford and the offense play mistake-free football then the Rams will make this an interesting game. They certainly have the talent to upset the Ravens but it will be tough to do on the road. That is why they need to play clean and get the stars involved. Kupp got going against the Browns with six catches and a touchdown but hasn't looked like his old self since returning from an injury. Kupp must be heavily involved in the game plan if the Rams want to cover this spread.

The return of Kyren Williams has been massive for the Rams as well. He's combined to rush for over 200 yards and three TDs (one rushing) in the two games he's played since returning.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Rams may have found their groove offensively. That means the Ravens' defense is in for a test on Sunday. Getting Humphrey back is huge with the talent they will be facing at receiver. He's only played in six games this year but in those games, he has 14 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. Just his presence out there will put caution into Stafford's decision-making. The duo of Roquon Smith and Patrick Queen is the best linebacker core in the NFL. They have a combined 228 tackles, five sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. The Ravens' defense has the ability to shut down the run and the pass. Baltimore allows the 2nd fewest total tards per game at 273.9 behind the Browns at 260.5.

Another fun matchup for this game is Lamar Jackson going against Aaron Donald. Donald has proven to still dominate with six sacks and 13 tackles for loss on the year. If he can disrupt Lamar's flow out there then it will benefit the Rams. However, Jackson is 18-1 against the NFC. He does not lose these games and his play in December excels as well at 13-3 all-time.

Baltimore contains one of the best running offenses in the NFL with four players over 250 yards on the season. The Ravens have scored a combined 22 rushing TDs on the season and always find a way to score in the Red Zone. Gus Edwards leads the team with 590 yards and 10 touchdowns. Lamar is second with 574 yards and five TDs.

Final Rams-Ravens Prediction & Pick

The Ravens are the better team and it seems as if Lamar will never lose to an NFC opponent. The Rams are hot right now but they will run into a wall on the road against Baltimore. Take the Ravens to cover this spread.

Final Rams-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Ravens -7.5 (-104)