The Los Angeles Rams scrapped their finesse, air-it-out approach for bully ball tactics to open the NFL Playoffs. The NFC West champions pummeled and dominated the Minnesota Vikings off defense. The Rams tied an unreal playoff record with nine sacks, and Jared Verse delivered six points on a fumble recovery.

The rookie defender Verse has emerged as an instrumental piece to this renewed Rams defense. The edge rusher got many fans believing he locked up NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, after rumbling 57 yards for his scoop-and-score in Monday's 27-9 romp.

Verse sparked a unit that had to replace franchise legend Aaron Donald. L.A. has a new game-changing edge rusher. Verse's speed has swung the door open for the likes of Kobie Turner, Bryon Young, Braden Fiske and others to wreck havoc. Now the franchise, head coach Sean McVay, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula need Verse's skillset to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Verse is not the Rams' x-factor heading into this marquee NFC Divisional round contest. One Rams veteran holds that title inside Lincoln Financial Field.

Cobie Durant, not Jared Verse, is the Rams x-factor vs. Eagles

Third-year cornerback Cobie Durant raised his own game another notch against the Vikings. He snatched one interception and even joined the Rams' sack assault of Sam Darnold.

The Rams will need that version of Durant and more to help stun the Eagles. Durant has flashed on occasion for L.A.

He snatched two interceptions on Christmas 2022 against the Denver Broncos inside the “Rams House.” That includes taking one back for 85 yards in the 51-14 thrashing at SoFi Stadium.

The 26-year-old, though, is delivering hot-and-cold moments. He's picked off only one interception since that '22 Broncos game. Taller and faster wideouts have torched Durant before. He's even resorted to grabbing cloth to counter them, leading to defensive holding calls.

The former South Carolina State star now has Hurts and his explosive tandem on deck. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith torment DBs together. Hurts won't hesitate to test Durant with the weapons he's got on the perimeter.

Can Cobie Durant slow down Eagles wide receivers?

Durant again needs a carryover from his spectacular Wild Card showing — which was only his second career NFL postseason game.

The Rams need more than his hands, though. L.A. needs the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder to attach himself near the hips of Brown and Smith.

Durant, to his credit, doesn't surrender a high volume of receptions or yards each game. He's allowed 27 completions for 310 yards off 50 targets thrown his way. Opposing quarterbacks have completed only 54% of their throws facing Durant. Furthermore, only the Seattle Seahawks had a WR beat him in the end zone — which was during Week 18.

Shula won't have Durant aligned in one spot. The DC likely will move around Durant as the “star” defender, once the role reserved for Jalen Ramsey. Durant earned 137 defensive snaps at the slot cornerback, per Pro Football Focus. But he's lined up on 83 plays inside the box. Shula will use Durant to throw confusion onto Hurts pre-snap.

Durant proved he was ready for the playoff limelight after three seasons. The stage grows larger for the ex-HBCU star from here. But his interception numbers rise if the Rams' pass rush repeats their Wild Card performance. Sunday presents a new opportunity for Durant to increase his stardom, and place the Rams back in the NFC Championship game.