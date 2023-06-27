The New York Rangers had a disappointing end to their 2022-2023 season when they lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers made some splash moves at the trade deadline, adding Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane as rentals. Those two players are free agents. It seems likely that Tarasenko is gone, and it is unknown whether Kane is willing to take a discount to return to the team he essentially forced his way to.

Regardless, the Rangers have spots to fill on the right wing this offseason, and they have limited cap space to do it with. The contracts that restricted free agents K'Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere get will give more clarity regarding the cap situation, but it will be incredibly tough to fill any of these roles in free agency without offloading salary.

Many believe that Chris Drury could trade Barclay Goodrow this offseason to free up some room. It would make sense. Another player who has been named as potentially being moved for salary relief is defenseman Ryan Lindgren. However, when Lindgren has been out of the lineup due to injury in recent years, the defensive play has suffered greatly. He is vital for the Rangers on defense and is a great player to pair with Adam Fox.

The bottom line is top players like Fox, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad are going to have to show up for the Rangers to win the Stanley Cup. Regardless of whether or not the Rangers add depth players that the fans would like to see, it will be up to them. However, there are some players that would be good fits for the Rangers on the trade market.

With that being said, let's get into three potential trade targets who would make a lot of sense for the Rangers this offseason.

3. Liam Foudy, RW, Blue Jackets

Liam Foudy is a former 2018 draft pick. He is a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and could fit the role of a bottom six right winger well with the Rangers. He can also play on the penalty kill. Liam Foudy is known to play a physical game with good speed.

One point of emphasis when the Rangers lost to the Devils was the disparity in speed between the teams. Liam Foudy brings some of that on the bottom six. With Tyler Motte an impending free agent, Foudy could slot in and play that type of role for the team. He has one year left on his contract and counts for $762,500 against the cap, according to Spotrac. The move makes sense on ice and financially.

2. Michael Rasmussen, C/W, Red Wings

Michael Rasmussen might not be attainable, as he is the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 draft. However, what Rasmussen is, is a nice depth player. He could potentially be had and would be a nice piece for the Rangers' lineup.

The best part about Rasmussen is that he could play center or on the wing. If the Rangers trade Goodrow and need someone to play center on the fourth line, he can do that. If the Rangers need someone to fill in on a wing on the third line, Rasmussen could do that. Rasmussen would count for $1.46 million against the cap this upcoming season before becoming a restricted free agent, according to Spotracl.

1. Anthony Duclair, RW, Panthers

The Rangers traded Anthony Duclair back in 2015 when they made a trade for defenseman Keith Yandle. Duclair was a highly-touted prospect at the time, but he did not fit the Rangers' timeline. They were one of the best teams in the league at the time.

Anthony Duclair is the most talented player on this list, and the Florida Panthers are coming off of a run to the Stanley Cup. However, they are dealing with a salary cap crunch in a similar way that the Rangers are. They might not exactly want to trade Duclair, but it might make financial sense for them.

If the Rangers offload Goodrow's $3.641 million cap hit, according to Spotrac, Duclair would fit as he will cost $3 million, according to Spotrac.

Anthony Duclair would slot in on the right wing. He has good possession numbers as well, which would fit well with a player like Panarin.

Retaining Kane this offseason on a minimum contract might be attractive, but a Duclair trade would be a nice move for the Rangers if possible.