The Texas Rangers followed up their World Series title by missing the playoffs in 2024. Injuries played a huge role in their disappointing season, especially to their starting pitchers. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom pitched a combined 54 innings, just highlighting their issues. To prevent a repeat in 2025, the Rangers must finish their offseason with these free-agency additions.

The Rangers have not done much this offseason to improve their roster. Nathan Eovaldi came back on a three-year deal, Kyle Higashioka signed to be their backup catcher, Joc Pederson is in town, and Jake Burger came over in a trade. They sent Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals to free up first base for Burger. Some relief pitchers also joined the fray, but more needs to be added for the AL West crown to come back to Arlington.

The Rangers must add free agents before Spring Training begins. These four bargain bin options would help them return to the playoffs.

Tommy Pham comes in to stabilize the bench

Tommy Pham has been traded at each of the past three trade deadlines. Last year, he went from the White Sox to the Cardinals and was put on waivers after a losing streak. He was the lead-off hitter for the Royals during their playoff run. This year, he should sign with a team that has playoff aspirations off the hop and latch on with the Rangers.

The Rangers have four strong outfielders that were key to their World Series victory. Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, and Leody Taveras should all get playing time over Pham. But his strong glove and contact bat would be key if injuries popped up. While it would not be the difference between winning and losing games on an everyday basis, it could help in the long run.

Jose Quintana gives the Rangers rotation depth

After the plethora of starting pitcher injuries last year, the Rangers should sign one of the veteran pitchers available. With Max Scherzer now on the Toronto Blue Jays, they need arms to fill out the roster. Jose Quintana is one of the best starters available and Texas should go and get him.

Quintana had two great seasons with the New York Mets that ended with fantastic playoff appearances. He won't be the ace of the Rangers staff, as Jacob deGrom is finally healthy, but he could be an important depth option to protect their young stars. Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker are big-time pitching prospects who are expected to be on the MLB roster. If Quintana is there, he could be injury insurance and a veteran piece that can plug in if one of the youngsters flames out.

Anthony Rizzo comes in as a platoon option

Nathaniel Lowe is out and Jake Burger is in at first base for the Rangers. While Burger can be a designated hitter, Joc Pederson has joined the team and will take up that role. Besides Burger, they do not have any first baseman on their roster. Every team needs multiple first-basemen and a locker-room veteran is a great trait to look for when grabbing the backup. Rizzo provides plenty of that and should be the backup in Texas.

Considering Rizzo's poor end in New York, this would be a one-year deal. He suffered a concussion in May 2023 and was never quite the same. If a change of scenery helps Rizzo, it could be the best thing that happens to the Rangers this offseason. But if he flames out, it will not be a significant commitment that hampers other parts of their roster.

Kenley Jansen comes in to slam the door in the Rangers bullpen

The Rangers had veteran reliever Kirby Yates as their closer last year but he is now on the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Robertson was a key reliever as well and he is a free agent. They need a high-leverage reliever who can close games down the stretch in a competitive American League. Kenley Jansen can be that guy.

Jansen needs two great seasons to crack 500 saves, which only two other players in history have done. By joining a good Rangers team and having another solid season, Jansen can move into third place and be on the doorstep of the 500-save mark. Jansen will be most remembered as a Dodger, for his decade in Los Angeles, but Jansen could cement his legacy with Texas by signing this offseason.