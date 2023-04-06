New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has emerged as a legitimate NHL superstar over the last few years. He showed exactly why people consider him as such on Wednesday with an impressive feat.

Fox recorded two assists as the Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. Those two assists brought Fox’s point total to 70 on the season.

Fox has recorded a 70+ point season for the second consecutive season. He joins former Rangers standout Brian Leetch as the only defenseman to record back-to-back 70+ point seasons in team history.

Leetch achieved the feat on two separate occasions. He scored 88 points for the Rangers in 1990-91, and a career-high 102 points the following season. The New York blueliner went on to score 85 points in 1995-96 and followed that up with 78 points the next season.

Fox played 78 games last season, scoring 11 goals and 74 points. He played his 78th game on Wednesday and could surpass his career-high point total from last year within New York’s remaining games.

Fox is a major reason the Rangers are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team clinched a spot a week ago and is still waiting to see who they will face in the first round.

The Rangers are seeking their first Stanley Cup since 1993-94, a team Leetch was a part of. Leetch scored 11 goals and 34 points in 23 games to help bring a championship to Broadway. His efforts earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Fox has not reached the Stanley Cup Finals in his career but came close last season. The Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.