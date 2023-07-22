The Texas Rangers' recent injury woes have continued, as All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia exited Saturday's game with an apparent injury after being hit by a pitch on his hand.

Adolis Garcia was taken out of the game after this pitch hit his hand pic.twitter.com/pPJ5D6TMYx — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

Garcia appeared to be in a great deal of pain, though he remained in the game to run the bases after being plunked on the hand.

In the top of the fifth inning, Garcia curiously opted to run a ball from the outfield into Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe instead of throwing it back in. Evidently, that was a sign of how much the hand was bothering Garcia, who was removed from the game in the top of the sixth inning, with Robbie Grossman taking his place.

The apparent injury to Garcia comes just hours after the Rangers placed star shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list with a sprained thumb, stemming from a slide during Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Fortunately, the Rangers did get some good news, as the X-rays on Garcia's hand came back negative, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Rangers fans can only hope that the injury to Garcia isn't serious, as they've now dealt with injuries to the likes of relief pitcher Josh Sborz, starter Jon Gray, Seager and now Garcia in July.

Plus, Garcia was plunked on the elbow and exited a game just three days ago against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yet, aside from Saturday's blowout loss to the Dodgers, the Rangers have maintained their torrid pace atop the American League West, as they still have a three-game lead over the Houston Astros at the time of print.

But there's no doubt that losing Garcia, owner of a career-best .848 OPS, for any period of time would hurt. The team is likely to provide further updates on Garcia after the game.