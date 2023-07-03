Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney survived some early trouble in Sunday's start against the Houston Astros and put up an impressive overall performance, albeit in a 5-3 home loss to the Houston Astros. He was replaced after five innings of work on the mound and even though he had only thrown 85 pitches. While Heaney would have loved to see at least another inning of action, he understood the decision of manager Bruce Bochy and the Rangers to end his night relatively early.

“As far as going back out there, near the end of my last two starts, I gave up two homers in Chicago in my last inning and a homer in my last inning of the start against Detroit, so I haven't inspired confidence of late,” Andrew Heaney said following the loss to the Astros (h/t Kennedi Landry of MLB.com). “I haven't earned that trust from Boch, and our bullpen has been great. So I understand. I believe in myself. I always want to go out there and take the ball, but I also know that I've got to earn it.”

Andrew Heaney ended his stint against the Astros with zero earned runs and only three hits allowed while striking out eight Houston batters. He left the mound with the Rangers still ahead by a run but Texas' bullpen failed to get the job done, with Grant Anderson, Josh Sborz and Brock Burke combining for five earned runs on six hits.

Heaney toed the rubber against the Astros on the heels of a shaky June in which he went 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA across five starts. That being said, his solid outing against the Astros was a step in the right direction for the 32-year-old southpaw.