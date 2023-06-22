Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is having a very good season, and manager Bruce Bochy made a strong statement regarding his candidacy for the All-Star game.

“I think the numbers speak for themseles,” Bruce Bochy said, via Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. “That's pretty strong evidence that this man should be considered to start the All-Star Game. He's leading a staff and doing a very good job. It think you look at the defensive metrics and where he's hitting in the order, the damage he's done, yeah, of course, I'm gonna say that. That's not being biased, it's just looking at his numbers.”

Like Bochy did, starting pitcher Martin Perez came out with a strong statement as well after the team's 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

“He has to be there,” Martin Perez said, via Landry. “He deserves it. Jonah's been doing a great job. He has a chance and I'll be proud of him if he gets to the All-Star team.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jonah Heim is batting .276 with a .327 on-base percentage and 10 home runs, according to Fangraphs. He is on track for what would be his best season in MLB by a wide margin.

Heim's performance has been a big part of the Rangers emerging as one of the best teams in the American League. They are firmly in first place in the American League West ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros.

With the money the Rangers have spent over the last two offseasons, they were expected to contend relatively soon, but not many thought that would happen this year. They have shown that they have arrived, and so has Jonah Heim.