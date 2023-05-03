Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos announced his retirement from professional baseball in a Wednesday tweet.

“Dear Family, Fans and Friends, with a happy, yet heavy heart, I am announcing my retirement from professional baseball,” Chirinos wrote. “After much contemplation and reflection, I have decided to close this chapter of my life. It has not been an easy decision, but I feel that it is the right one for me as I have given my heart and soul to this sport over so many years.

“Baseball has been more than just a game to me. It has been my passion, my love and my identity for as long as I can remember. From little league to the major leagues, I have spent my life pursuing my dream of being a professional baseball player.”

Robinson Chirinos spent nearly seven years with the Rangers and five years with a handful of other teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, the Houston Astros, the Chicago Cubs, the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Mets, according to Baseball Reference. He earned 317 hits, 190 runs and 67 home runs in 456 games played for the Rangers. He played in 113 games for Texas in the 2018 season.

The 38-year-old catcher ended his career with 480 hits, 95 home runs and 2,124 at-bats. He earned as many as 87 hits during the 2019 season, when he played in 114 games for the Astros.

“As I bid farewell to baseball, I want to take a moment to reflect on this incredible journey,” Robinson Chirinos continued. “I have faced injuries, setbacks and doubts, but I have also experienced incredible highs, such as winning championships and setting personal records.

“Through it all, I have learned that baseball is a metaphor for life. It has taught me lessons about teamwork, perseverance, resilience, humility and gratitude that I will carry with me forever.”