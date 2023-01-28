Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Texas Rangers during the offseason, is already a fan favorite. The ace signed memorabilia for fans on Saturday, and there were no shortage of people interested in meeting deGrom. And that included Rangers’ pitcher Dane Dunning, per the Texas Rangers Twitter account.

Dunning approached deGrom’s signing table and wasn’t’ initially noticed. deGrom then looked up with a big smile on his face after realizing he had just signed something for his teammate.

The Rangers are hopeful that Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager can lead them back to contention in 2023. They have also made a number of other high-profile additions over the past two years, including signing players such as Marcus Semien, Andrew Heaney, and Nathan Eovaldi.

Texas will still have a difficult time competing in the American League West. The Seattle Mariners emerged as a legitimate threat last season after snapping their 20-year playoff drought. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have been the class of the American League during the past six seasons.

But ruling out a Jacob deGrom-led team is a risky proposition. When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball. However, health has undeniably been a concern for the right-hander as of late. It will be interesting to see if his body can hold up during the 2023 campaign.

The Rangers will be an exciting team to follow this season. It would not be surprising to see them make a run at a Wild Card spot at the very least.