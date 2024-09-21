The Texas Rangers have not had the 2024 season they hoped for. After winning the 2023 World Series, Texas sits at just third place in the American League East in late September. The team's woes deepened with a critical injury update on starting pitcher Max Scherzer before their matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers placed Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Saturday. In addition, Texas has recalled Gerson Garabito from the Round Rock AAA squad.

Hopefully, Max Scherzer can undergo a safe and efficient recovery period amid numerous injury woes. In early September, Bruce Bochy said Scherzer's rehab was going well, and that he was ready to return to the mound.

Scherzer was scheduled to continue his run against the Mariners on Saturday night; however, the Rangers decided to shut him down for the rest of the season. Before the decision, Scherzer had been on the injured list from July 31. to Sep. 13 with shoulder fatigue, according to MLB.com. Before that, he missed time between Opening Day and June 23 due to recovery from his back surgery rehabilitation.

