While the Rangers won't be the only team trying to sign Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer is hoping Texas' World Series trophy shines through.

Fresh off of winning their first ever World Series, the Texas Rangers are looking to capitalize and ensure their long-term success. If the Rangers were to sign Shohei Ohtani, Texas' already scary lineup would become a nightmare for every other team in the league.

Max Scherzer is certainly a fan of Ohtani signing with the Rangers. As Ohtani prepares to begin his free agency process, Scherzer gave his pitch for why he should sign in Texas, via Foul Territory.

“Money's great, but winning's better,” Scherzer said.

Heading into the 2024 season, Texas has the fifth-highest payroll in MLB at almost $188 million. To sign Ohtani, the Rangers might have to get creative. However, they could offer the two-way star something no other team in the league can. As the defending World Series champion, the Rangers can sell Ohtani on their new winning culture. At least Scherzer is trying to convince him of it.

Any team that signs Ohtani will be getting arguably the best player in baseball. An elbow injury will sideline him from pitching in 2024. However, his bat alone is worth a lengthy contract. Over his six years in MLB, Ohtani has hit .274 with 171 home runs, 437 RBI and 86 stolen bases. He just won the AL MVP unanimously for the second time in his career.

Shohei Ohtani is the most coveted free agent in this year's class. The Rangers certainly won't be the only team trying to acquire his service. In what is sure to be a contested bidding war, Max Scherzer is hoping Texas' World Series trophy shines brighter than any pay check.