The Texas Rangers cruised into the ALCS thanks to a stellar outing from Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 against the Baltimore Orioles. Eovaldi's final line in the clincher for the Rangers was superb ( 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7 K), and Texas' bats gave Eovaldi more than enough run support, leading to a 7-1 victory to send the O's packing.

In their first postseason game in front of home fans, it's safe to say the crowd was pumped up for this game, and the fact that the Rangers dominated from start to finish helped. The fans have picked up on the Rangers obsession with the band “Creed”, and it led to a lot of their music being played throughout the game. After his dazzling start, Eovaldi was pretty pumped to see that the love for the band has been picked up by Rangers fans everywhere.

Clear eyes, full hearts, Creed. Nathan Eovaldi is loving the #Postseason atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/PEgXdSeDSZ — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2023

Nathan Eovaldi praise for Rangers fans goes beyond their love for Creed

Playing in front of your home fans in the postseason is just different, and it's clear that the Rangers were looking forward to making their return to Texas after winning their first four games of the playoffs. Given how fired up the fans were, Eovaldi said that he knew it was going to be a good night for the Rangers from the second he walked out onto the field.

“I've never had a curtain call or anything like that, but our fans were bringing it all night long. When I walked out at 6:30 tonight, they were chanting, ‘Let's go Rangers.' I knew it was going to be a really good night for us.” – Nathan Eovaldi, ESPN

And sure enough, it was a good night, as the Rangers improved to 5-0 in the postseason, and will now wait for the Houston Astros-Minnesota Twins ALDS series to come to a conclusion before they can figure out who they will be playing in the ALCS. With Creed continuing to blast on their speakers, the Rangers are a team that is on a roll at the perfect time, and no one is going to want to face them moving forward.