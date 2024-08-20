The Texas Rangers just got some concerning news out of their Minor League system. One of their promising young prospects was just involved in a serious off-the-field incident.

Right-handed pitching prospect Luis Ramirez, who is currently with the High-A Hickory Crawdads, was injured in a single-vehicle accident on a wet road while driving to Hickory's stadium on Monday. Ramirez suffered several injuries and is currently at a hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina near where Hickory plays according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

While the extent or severity of Ramirez' injuries have not yet been reported, the fact that he appeared to have spent the night in the hospital is incredibly concerning. With a situation like this, the priority should be making sure that Ramirez is OK before even thinking about a potential return to the field.

Rangers pitching prospect Luis Ramirez injured in car accident

At just 22 years of age and in only his second year of professional baseball, Ramirez is a very promising young pitching prospect. Ramirez was picked by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Ramirez played college baseball at Long Beach State, where he had a 2.14 ERA through seven starts during his sophomore season before getting drafted. Last season, his first in professional baseball, Ramirez went 1-4 with a 4.03 ERA through 18 appearances and 12 starts with Single-A Down East. This season before his accident, Ramirez had a 1-5 record with a 8.45 ERA through 24 appearances and four starts.

During the 2023 season, Ramirez was ranked as the No. 41 prospect in the Rangers system by The Athletic. In their ranking, they cited Ramirez' “high-floor repertoire” as a reason why he could be successful with the organization.

Hopefully Ramirez will be able to make a full recovery and return to Hickory as soon as possible to continue his progression through the Rangers system.