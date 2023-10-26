The Texas Rangers will host the first two games of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the franchise hopes to win its first title. There will be no shortage of festivities as the game gets underway, and former President George W. Bush will play a key role.

President George W. Bush will throw the first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series with Pudge Rodriguez catching. For Game 2, Adrian Beltre will throw the first pitch to Fergie Jenkins. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) October 26, 2023

He will throw out the opening pitch, and Hall of Fame Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will serve as the former President's catcher.

Unlike many celebrities who throw out the opening pitch, there is no question about Bush's ability to deliver a solid first pitch. Bush threw out the opening pitch prior to Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, shortly after the twin towers of the World Trade Center came down following a terrorist attack.

When Bush made that pitch from the pitching rubber, 60 feet 6 inches from home plate, he threw a perfect strike. He had been given a word of warning from Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter prior to throwing the pitch. “They'll boo you if you miss,” Jeter said at the time.

The Rangers beat the Houston Astros in 7 games to win the American League pennant. It was one of the most unusual postseason series of all-time, as the road team won all 7 games in the series.

The Diamondbacks also won their series over the Philadelphia Phillies in 7 games. Arizona trailed 3-2 in the series before winning the final games on the road. The Diamondbacks will host Games 3 and 4 of the World Series, and Game 5 if necessary. The Rangers will host Games 6 and 7, if they are needed.