The Texas Rangers have put together an impressive season that not many saw coming. The only problem has been their ace Jacob deGrom undergoing Tommy John surgery. To remedy their new need for starting pitchers, the Rangers have turned to their farm system.

Texas has called up top prospect Owen White, via Ken Rosenthal and Sam Blum of The Athletic. The right-hander pitcher ranks as the second-best prospect in the Rangers organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Alongside his status with the Rangers, White also ranks as the 47th-best prospect in baseball. As they look to continue their torrid output, White is expected to inject a spark into Texas' pitching rotation.

White is being called up straight from AA, where he had made 11 starts thus far. The right-hander put up a 2-3 record with a 3.54 ERA and a 45/22 K/BB ratio. Over his entire 35-game minor league career, White put up a 15-6 record with a 3.46 ERA and a 205/57 K/BB ratio.

The top prospect will be joining a Rangers' rotation that has been one of the best in the MLB this season. Texas' starters currently rank second in the MLB with a 3.38 ERA.

Owen White was the Rangers second-round pick in 2018. It didn't take long for him to make a name for himself. With their 41-24 record, Texas holds a 4.5 game lead in the AL West. Losing Jacob deGrom will certainly hurt the Rangers in the long run. However, Texas believes in White and feels he is ready to make his MLB debut. The Rangers won't be looking for White to be deGrom, just his normal, impressive self.