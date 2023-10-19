Texas Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy officially announced the ALCS Game 5 starter against the Houston Astros. None other than Jordan Montgomery will take the hill on Friday. This is no surprise, as Montgomery has been a godsend for the Rangers since they acquired him at the trade deadline in August. He hasn't pitched since Sunday, when he threw 6.1 scoreless innings to secure a Game 1 win over the Astros. Montgomery allowed five hits and struck out six on just 90 pitches.

The Rangers need as much help as they can get from their starting pitchers, because Texas' bullpen is very weak. Montgomery has delivered on that need in his three starts this postseason. He shut down the Tampa Bay Rays for seven scoreless frames to kick off the postseason. The Baltimore Orioles jumped on him a bit, but the Rangers' bats were able to pick up the big man. Then, he put together a nice bounce back game on Sunday.

In 11 regular season starts over August and September, Montgomery earned a 4-2 record by posting a 2.79 ERA. In 67.2 innings, he struck out 58 batters.

In Game 4 of the ALCS Thursday night, the Rangers have Andrew Heaney on the mound. They will likely use a piggyback approach with Dane Dunning taking over for Heaney in an extended relief role, likely a bit earlier than usual.

The Rangers lead the Astros 2-1 in the series, and they'll look to bounce back from a Game 3 loss, in which Houston's bats got hot early and stayed hot. Texas hopes to close out the series at Globe Life Field without having to head back to Houston.