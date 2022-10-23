Still fresh off their hiring of former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, the Texas Rangers are once again reportedly eyeing another Giant as a potential addition in the offseason. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Rangers are rumored to be interested in making a play to land lefty Carlos Rodon in free agency.

“I’ve heard from a source familiar with the club’s thinking that they expect to make a hard push for left-hander Carlos Rodón. They already made sense as a free-agent alternative for Brandon Belt, given both their extreme lack of left-handed DH production last season and the Rangers’ proximity to his home in Lufkin, Texas.”

Before the Rangers or any other team could sign Rodon in free agency, he must still first opt out of his current contract. He signed a two-year deal worth $44 million with the Giants in March 2022, with the last year of that deal coming with a player opt-out option for Rodon.

In 31 starts in his first season with the Giants, Rodon posted a 14-8 record to go with a 2.88 ERA, 2.25 FIP, and a 1.028 WHIP. Moreover, he was also able to pitch for a total of 178.0 innings in 2022, the most he has had in a season so far in his career, and one that allowed him to trigger the opt-out clause on his contract. That clause came with the condition that Rodon would pitch for at least 110.0 innings in 2022.

The Rangers have pitching as one of their top priorities in the offseason after finishing just 22nd in the MLB with a 4.22 ERA in the regular season.