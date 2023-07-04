The Texas Rangers visit the Boston Red Sox for the start of a three game series Tuesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers are currently leading the AL West division by three games. However, they have lost seven of their last 10 and are coming off a series loss against the Houston Astros. Corey Seager has been the man for the Rangers this season. Seager is batting .349 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 53 games played. Ezequiel Duran has also been good this season as he is batting over .300, as well. Adolis Garcia leads the team in home runs and RBI while Marcus Semien has collected the most hits. On the mound, The Rangers have a 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.2 K/9.

The Red Sox have some ground to make up in the AL East division. They are in last place with a record of 43-42. Boston is coming off a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend, though. As a team, the Red Sox are batting .260. Masataka Yoshida has been living up to his contract as he is batting .305 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. Rafael Devers could generate a lot of trade interest later this month. He is batting .256 and leads the team in home runs and RBI. On the mound, the Red Sox have a 4.40 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8.7 K/9.

Dane Dunning will be the starting pitcher for the Rangers while the Red Sox are still undecided.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers ML: -120

Boston Red Sox ML: +102

Over: N/A

Under: N/A

How To Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Dane Dunning is having a great season for the Rangers. He is coming off two great months of pitching and has shown no signs of slowing down. On the year, Dunning has a 2.69 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched and 1.10 WHIP. Opponents are batting just .228 off him this year. The Red Sox are a good hitting team, but they do not hit for much power. Boston has hit the 10th fewest home runs in the MLB this season. Dunning has only allowed five home runs, so expect the ball to stay in the park in this game. Dunning will not give up a lot of hits, but when he does, the hits will most likely be singles. As long as he can limit the free passes, the singles will not matter.

The Rangers are the best offensive team in the MLB right now. They are batting .274 as a team and they are second in OPS, sixth in home runs, eighth in walks drawn, and they lead the league in runs scored by 17. Texas can really hit, so it does not matter who the Red Sox put on the mound. As long as the Rangers can keep hitting how they have all season, they will win this game.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston is actually pretty good offensively. They are seventh in batting average, eighth in runs scored, seventh in OPS, and they have the most doubles in the MLB. As mentioned, they do not hit a lot of home runs, but they find other ways to push runners across. With Devers, Yoshida and Alex Verdugo in the lineup, the Red Sox are scary against right-handed pitching. Add in Triston Casas and Jarren Duran to the lineup and now you have a dangerous lineup full of left-handed hitters to face Dunning. Lefties are hitting 25 points better off Dunning this season, so the Red Sox will set themselves up for success. They can cover this spread, but it will be up to their offense.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. The Red Sox and Rangers are both good teams, but they both struggled in the month of June heading into July. However, The Rangers have won four of Dunning's last five starts and the only loss was in extra innings. The Rangers seem to have the edge in this game. I will roll with Texas to win the game. The over/under can go either way. With these offenses, I would not be surprised to see a higher scoring series.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rangers -120