The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox are finishing up a three game series at Fenway Park Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won by the Rangers 6-2. Mitch Garver was 2-2 with a home run and four RBI in the win. Robbie Grossman collected three hits while Josh Jung had two of his own. Dane Dunning was fantastic on the mound and earned the win. He went six innings, allowed just one run on six hits and struck out four. Will notched his 15th save of the season. Four different batters had two hits on the night for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran had a double and triple.

The Red Sox won game two 4-2. Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner and Connor Wong each had two hits in the win. Turner had two RBI in the win. On the day, the Red Sox struck out just three times. Brayan Bello was fantastic once again. He went seven innings, allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out three. Kenley Jansen picked up his 18th save of the season in the win.

Nathan Eovaldi and Kutter Crawford will be the starting pitchers in the game.

Here are the Rangers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Red Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 10 (-112)

Under: 10 (-108)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NESN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi is not only an all-star, but definitely one of the front runners for American League Cy Young. He is having himself a fantastic season heading into this game. In 17 starts this season, Eovaldi has thrown two complete games, 112 1/3 innings, and has struck out 106. In those innings, opponents are batting just .211 off him. All he has to do is keep pitching as he has been and the Rangers will cover the spread.

It is Eovaldi's return to Fenway in this game. His adrenaline will be pumping significantly more, and it is a mound he is used to. With how good of a season he is having, I would not be surprised to see Eovaldi throw seven or eight innings in this game. It should be a welcoming homecoming for the right-hander, but the Rangers should cover the spread with him on the mound.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Crawford is having a somewhat up and down year, but all-in-all, his stats are decent. He has a 3.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. In his last 16 2/3 innings, Crawford has allowed just six runs and struck out 14. The best part about his stats is his command as he has walked only three batters. The Red Sox will need him to shut down one of the best offenses in the MLB, but he could do it. He has good outings against some good teams this year, so it is possible. If he can go five or six strong, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

It is Eovaldi's return to Boston Thursday night. There is no chance I bet against him because of this. He is having a great seasona and I fully expect that to continue in this game. The Rangers should cover the spread and win a series.

Final Rangers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+112), Under 10 (-108)