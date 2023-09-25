The Texas Rangers continue their push for the playoffs as they face the Los Angeles Angels. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Angels prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers enter the series winners of five straight games after they swept the Mariners over the weekend. It was a huge weekend for the Rangers. They entered the series tied with the Mariners in the playoff chase, and with the three wins, they took back the lead in the AL West. The Rangers are now 87-68 on the season. They have a 2.5-game lead over the Astros and three over the Mariners who are the first team out of the playoffs right now.

Meanwhile, the Angels lost two of three to the Twins over the weekend. It has been a struggle as of late. They have lost ten of their last 12 games. The season is long over for the Angels and they will miss the playoffs again while finishing below .500. It has been an injury-riddled season for the Angels, and now Mike Trout will be missing the rest of the season.

Here are the Rangers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-122)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Angels

TV: BSSW/BSW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:38 PM ET/ 6:38 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have one of the best units at the plate in the majors. They are third in runs scored, second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Marcus Semien is continuing to be a major factor in the Rangers offense. In the last week, he has eight RBIs and three home runs. He has also hit a double and scored five times in the last week. Semien is hitting .304 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, Even Carter has stepped up. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. Carter has three home runs a triple and two doubles in the last week while driving in seven. He has also scored six runs in the last week.

Jonah Heim joins Carter with having seven RBIs in the last week. He is hitting .250 with a .375 on-base percentage. He has a home run and two doubles with four runs scored as well. Meanwhile. Adolis Garcia is scoring a lot. He has seven runs scored in the last week with two home runs and two doubles. He has also hit three RBIs with a .250 batting average and a .400 on-base percentage.

Texas has been hitting well in the last week. They are hitting .263 in the last week with a .363 on-base percentage. The Rangers have hit 14 home runs and scored 42 times. They had an expected run total of 37.3, so they are taking advantage of scoring opportunities.

The Rangers sent Jon Gray to the hill today. He is 8-8 on the season with a 4.22 ERA. He has not been pitching great as of late. This month he has pitched just 13.2 innings in four starts. In those games, he has given up 14 runs with 13 earned. That is good for an 8.56 ERA. He has been struggling with home runs. He has given up a home run in every start, and five on the month.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

For the Angels the pitching has been an issue as of late. They have up 17 runs in three games against the Twins, and that includes shutting out the Twins in game two of the series. On the year they are 23rd in team ERA while sitting 26th in WHIP and 22nd in opponent batting average. They will be sending Patrick Sandoval to the mound. He comes into the game with a 7-13 record and a 4.19 ERA. This month has not been good for him either. In his four starts, he has given up 22 runs in 18.2 innings, but only 12 of them are earned, so he has a 5.72 ERA this month. The Angels have lost all four of his starts this month and eight of the last nine.

At the plate, they have not been great this year either. They are 16th in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Brandon Drury has been pacing the offense as of late. He is hitting .370 in the last week with a .393 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three doubles in the last week leading to seven RBIs. Drury has also scored three times in the last week. Meanwhile, Michael Stefanic is hitting well. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. Stefanic has just one extra-base hit, a double, with an RBI. He has also scored once this week.

Also being productive is Jo Adell. He is hitting .227 in the last week with a .320 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles in the last week with four runs scored and three RBIs. As a team, the Angels are hitting .246 in the last week with a .303 on-base percentage. They have scored 24 times in the last week but they have an expected run score of 26.3 runs, showing they are leaving runs on the table.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are sending a pitcher to the mound today who is struggling. Jon Gray is not pitching well, but he has all the tools to take advantage of an Angels team with very little pop in their lineup. Meanwhile, Patrick Sandoval is also struggling. The difference is, that the Rangers have the offense to take advantage of the poor pitching. They are slugging great and scoring a ton of runs as of late. Expect Jon Gray to have a rebound game in this one, and pitch into the sixth inning. The Rangers are going to hit a few home runs today and continue to build their lead in the AL West. Take the Rangers to cover with ease in this one.

