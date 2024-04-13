The Texas Rangers will continue their three-game series with the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Astros prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers are off to a good start to the season as they look to defend their championship. Ultimately, their championship defense is sensational so far, but they must keep the momentum going.
The Astros are stumbling out of the gate. They are struggling to score consistently, and the pitching staff has also been mediocre. Therefore, they must fix this in a hurry if they want to avoid falling further down the standings.
The Rangers and Astros played a four-game series at Arlington last weekend. At first, the Rangers dominated the first two games. But the Astros won 3-1 and then 10-5 over the final two contests.
Andrew Heaney is the starter for Texas. So far, he is 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA. Heaney struggled again last weekend, pitching just 3 2/3 innings while allowing six earned runs, four hits, and three walks while striking out two in a loss to the Astros. Significantly, he is now 4-5 with a 3.84 ERA over 16 games against the Astros in his career.
Ronel Blanco takes the mound for the Astros. Currently, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Blanco went six scoreless innings last weekend, allowing just one hit while striking out four and walking four in a win over the Texas Rangers. Now, he is 1-0 against the Rangers after narrowly missing a no-hitter.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rangers-Astros Odds
Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline: +120
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 9.5 (-105)
Under: 9.5 (-115)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rangers have a red-hot offense and are looking to replicate what they did in the first two games against the Astros. However, this will be their second chance at Blanco, and they may need to adjust.
Marcus Semien went 5 for 16 last weekend with one home run, four RBIs, and five runs. However, he did all his damage over the first two games and struggled against Blanco. Corey Seager went 6 for 16 with two RBIs and three runs. Like Semien, he did all his damage over the first two games but did manage three hits in the finale, including two against Blanco. Rookie Wyatt Langford went 5 for 18 with three RBIs and three runs. Now, he looks to do more damage against the Astros. Adolis Garcia went 5 for 16 with one home run, five RBIs, and five runs. Yet, he also did most of his damage over the first game.
The bullpen struggled in the final game. Unfortunately, it resembled much of what occurred for the majority of last season. If the game is close throughout, and the bullpen must come in, then they need to find ways to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.
The Rangers will cover the spread if their lineup can continue to hit the ball well. Then, they need Heaney to avoid making critical mistakes.
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Astros are struggling right now. However, they may be able to get things going against a pitcher they enjoyed some success against. Their lineup must find ways to keep getting on base.
Jose Altuve went 5 for 15 last weekend while scoring twice. Now, he hopes to do more at the top of the plate to set the tone for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez went 6 for 15 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs. However, he did all his damage over the final team games. Kyle Tucker struggled last weekend, going 3 for 17 with two RBIs and two runs. Therefore, look for him to try to avoid the pitfalls and make some contact. Alex Bregman went 4 for 15 with one RBI. Ultimately, he wants to do a lot more in this series and will start against Heaney.
The Astros will cover the spread if they can get the offense going and take advantage of any mistakes that Heaney makes. Next, they need Blanco to replicate what he did last weekend.
Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick
While the Rangers are doing better this season, they still stumbled over the final two games last weekend. Regardless, the Rangers still managed to beat the Astros in Houston four times during the playoffs. But the regular season is a different game. Therefore, look at the pitching matchups. Even if Blanco allows a few runs, it is more difficult to trust Heaney as he has been bad to start the season. While the Rangers took the first matchup of this series, the Astros have bounced back before. Give this matchup to the Astros and watch them cover the spread in front of their fans.
Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+132)