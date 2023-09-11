Two teams fighting for playoff spots collide as the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

While being plagued by injuries, the Blue Jays managed a sweep of the Royals over the weekend. The pitching and offensive were in sync in the series. They scored 15 runs in the three games while giving up just seven. The Blue Jays have now won eight of their last ten games overall. That places them at 80-63 on the season, and currently in control of a playoff spot in the American League. The Blue Jays have a 1.5-game lead over the Rangers who are currently the first team out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Rangers come in after taking two of three from the Athletics. Still, the Rangers are sliding in the standings. They have lost seven of their last ten games, and are now 78-64 on the year. The Rangers are three games out in the division behind the Astros. They are also a half-game back of the Mariners currently for the last Wild Card spot.

Here are the Rangers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Blue Jays Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-104)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

TV: BSSW/Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have struggled heavily on the mound as of late. They have given up 52 runs in the last six games, winning just two of them. On the year the Rangers are 17th in team ERA, while sitting 14th in WHIP and 17th in opponent batting average. They are sending Dane Dunning to the mound today. He is 9-6 on the year with a 3.88 ERA. Last time out he had a bad start. He went 5.1 innings and had up nine runs with three home runs. After starting August strong, giving up just five runs in 20.2 innings of work, he has struggled as of late. In his last four starts, he has pitched 18.1 innings and given up 19 runs.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Meanwhile, the Rangers still have one of the best offensive units in the majors. They are third in the majors in runs scored, second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Marcus Semien comes into this game hot. Semien has hit .462 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two doubles and four home runs in the last week, leading to six RBIs. Semien has also stolen a base and scored eight runs.

Corey Seager is also hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .250 with a .280 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and six RBIs in the last week. Seager also has a double and five runs scored in the last week. Mitch Garver also has been hitting well. He is hitting .353 in the last week with a home run and a double. That has led to two RBIs and three runs scored in the last week.

In the last week, the Rangers are hitting .244 with a .336 on-base percentage. They have scored 25 times in the last week, but that is on an expected 29.1 runs. The Rangers are still hitting for power though. They have hit a home run every 19.7 at-bats in the last week.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have been scoring well while winning six of their last seven games. On the year, they are 15th in runs scored, while sitting fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. In the last week, Geroge Springer has been hitting well. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .407 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and a double in the last week, leading to eight RBIs. Springer has also scored five times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Cavan Biggo is being productive as well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .478 on-base percentage. He has his two doubles and drove in five runs in the last week, while also scoring three times. Kevin Kiermaier has led the team in scoring runs in the last week. He has scored four times in the last week while hitting a double, a triple, and a home run, plus stealing a base. Kiermaier is hitting .333 in the last week with two RBIs.

As a whole, the Blue Jays are hitting .245 with a .357 on-base percentage. They have scored 30 times in the last week, on an expected 26.5 runs. They are not hitting for a lot of power though. In the last week, they are hitting a home run once every 48 at-bats.

It will be Chris Bassitt going for the Blue Jays. He is 14-7 on the year with a 3.69 ERA. He has been solid since the start of August. Since the start of August, he has started six games going 4-1. He has pitched 41 innings and given up 13 runs, with just 12 earned. That is good for a 2.63 ERA in those starts. He has also given up one or fewer runs in three of his last six starts.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have been struggling as of late, and a major part of that has been the pitching. The Blue Jays have the major pitching edge today. Chris Bassit has been solid as of late, and just a 2.63 ERA in the last six starts. Meanwhile, Dunning has struggled in the last month. He has been giving up runs in bunches as that may continue today.

On offense, the Rangers have been better as of late than the Blue Jays, but they are still leaving too many runners on base recently. They are scoring well below their expected runs total, and they have been too reliant on the long ball. With Bassit going today for the Blue Jays, they may not find those home runs. This is a big game for the Rangers, but they will not be coming out with a win.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+146)