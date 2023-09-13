The Texas Rangers will look to win the series as they face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 6-3 last night. Now, they hope to snag the series in a battle between two teams battling for wildcard spots in the AL. It was scoreless in the fourth inning when Robbie Grossman slammed a two-run bomb to deep left field to put Texas on the board. Later, it was 3-0 Rangers when Josh H. Smith doubled to right-center field to make it 4-0. Corey Seager added to the scoring with a double to right field. Then, the bullpen held on for the win after allowing three earned runs.

Max Scherzer went 5 1/3 innings while allowing no earned runs on three hits. Unfortunately, the bullpen allowed three runs, but they did not completely fold to blow the game. Hyun-Jin Ryu went six innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five. Sadly, Yimi Garcia struggled in relief as he allowed two earned runs to put the game out of reach.

Jordan Montgomery comes in with an 8-11 record and a 3.62 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the Oakland Athletics. Montgomery has one start against the Jays this season. Ultimately, he went five innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits in a win over the Jays. Yusei Kikuchi will come in with a record of 9-5 with a 3.57 ERA. Furthermore, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out eight in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

Here are the Rangers-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Blue Jays Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-192)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 7:08 PM ET/4:08 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers come into this showdown with a record of 79-64. Additionally, they currently are holding onto a wildcard spot while still harboring hopes for the division title. The goal now is to keep winning to keep themselves in the thick of the wildcard race with the Seattle Mariners right behind them. Moreover, it starts with hitting.

The Rangers did well enough at the plate to sustain an early lead. Now, they hope their hitters remain hot and can keep slamming home runs. The Texas bullpen has struggled all season. Hence, it was no surprise when they struggled once again. The bullpen must find ways to improve to have a chance to win this game. Sadly, they have blown too many leads this season, and it is concerning. Facing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not easy. Regardless, they have not allowed a hit to him through eight at-bats in this series.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can use their bats to get to an early lead. Then, the relievers must pitch well.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays enter this matchup with a record of 80-64. Moreover, they are also holding onto a wildcard spot in the AL. The Jays have gone cold at the plate this series. Unfortunately, it is affecting everyone, even their best hitters.

Guerrero cannot seem to get on base. Furthermore, he has had to take the lonely trot back to the dugout after every plate appearance. Bo Bichette is also struggling. Unfortunately, he also went 0 for 4 yesterday. The stars need to do their jobs to lift the Blue Jays out of any slump they endure. Moreover, they must help their starting pitcher.

The starting pitching has been borderline abysmal. Thus, Kukichi must find the strike zone and allow any balls to get out of the yard. It won't be easy, as the Texas lineup is dangerous. Regardless, the Jays must endure and not allow the Rangers to jump on them early.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero and Bichette can clobber the baseball. Then, Kukuchi needs to pitch well.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are firing on all cylinders. Conversely, the Jays are stumbling. It is difficult to see the Jays winning by two-or-more runs. Therefore, it is the better bet to take the Rangers to cover. The Rangers will cover the spread in this showdown.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-192)