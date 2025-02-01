ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will head to the TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins. It will be a showdown in Beantown as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Rangers are 32-31 in the past 63 games against the Bruins. Additionally, they are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Bruins, including 3-2 in the past five games at the TD Garden. The Rangers edged out the Bruins in their only meeting this season on January 2, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Rangers-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Bruins Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -114

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Rangers vs Bruins

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers had an awful stretch in November and December that derailed their season. After having a great early stretch in January where they went 8-1-3 in their first 12 games of the month, the Rangers have dropped two in a row, losing 5-4 to the Colorado Avalanche and being shut out 4-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes, both losses happening at home. Now, the goal is to begin the month of February the same way they started January and not how they ended it. It will all start with an offense that beat the Bruins despite getting just two goals last time.

Both goals happened in the first period. After allowing the Bruins to score in the second period, the Rangers clamped down and did not allow another goal. Mika Zibanejad and rookie Brett Bernard had the only goals, while Chris Kreider had an apple. However, Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox did not make it onto the stat sheet, and they will look to remedy that this time around.

The Rangers finished with 27 total shots on goal. Furthermore, they won 48 percent of the faceoffs and went 0 for 1 on the powerplay. The offense hopes to get more shooting chances to give their goaltending and defense a better opportunity.

Jonathan Quick was in the net last time and made 32 saves while allowing one goal. Yet, Igor Shesterkin likely leads the Rangers into this game and comes in with a record of 17-17-23 with a goals-against average of 2.83 and a save percentage of .909. Shesterkin will play behind a defense that killed off the only Bruins' powerplay last time while leveling 16 hits and blocking 24 shots. While many players have had some good moments, Will Borgen has revitalized the defense since his acquisition in the trade that sent Kappo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken and is one of the foundational pieces in front of Shesterkin.

The Rangers will cover the spread if the offense can generate more chances and Panarin can find some scoring chances. Then, they must defend the crease and not let David Pastrnak find shooting lanes.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bruins are a borderline playoff team right now, as they are just one point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. When it seemed like they were finally finding their footing, things crumbled again, as they lost 7-2 to the Buffalo Sabres and 6-2 to the Winnipeg Jets this week.

The offense was punchless against the Rangers in their last meeting. Despite getting the goal in the second period, they could not do anything else. Elias Lindholm provided the lone goal, while Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy had the helpers. Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Pavel Zacha all struggled, none of them being able to score.

The Bruins fired 33 shots at the net and won 52 percent of the faceoffs. Additionally, the Bruins whiffed on their only powerplay chance and will look to do better in this game.

Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves while allowing two goals. Furthermore, he played behind a defense that killed off the only penalty while laying out 18 hits and blocking 17 shots. Swayman hopes to recover after an awful outing earlier this week where he allowed six goals.

The Bruins will cover the spread if Pastrnak and Marchand can generate some offense. Then, they need a significantly better performance from Swayman and a defense that has played horribly this week.

Final Rangers-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 20-30 against the spread, while the Bruins are 20-33 against the spread. Moreover, the Rangers are 12-13 against the spread on the road, while the Bruins are 12-15 against the spread at home. The Rangers are 23-26-1 against the over/under, while the Bruins are 27-25-1 against the over/under.

The Rangers and Bruins have both had a bad week. However, I am leaning toward the Bruins to cover the spread because of Swayman's ability to bounce back after bad outings.

Final Rangers-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-265)