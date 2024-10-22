ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers continue their road trip through Canada as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Rangers come into the game sitting at 4-0-1 on the year. The only loss of the year was in the second game of the second game of the year, when they lost in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club. The defense has been great. Outside the loss to Utah, the Rangers have given up just four goals in their four wins of the year. Meanwhile, Montreal is 2-3-1 on the year. They have not won in their last three games, falling to the Penguins, Kings, and Islanders in overtime.

Here are the Rangers-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Canadiens Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -230

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Rangers vs Canadiens

Time: 7:15 PM ET/ 4:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line of the Rangers is led by Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere. Panarin led the team in goals, points, and assists last year. He has 49 goals, 71 assists, and 120 total points. He has been great this year, with six goals and six assists on the year. Trocheck was second on the team in points last year. He had 25 goals and 52 assists last year, good for 77 total points. Trocheck has two goals and five assists this year. Finally, Lafreniere had 28 goals and 29 assists last year, while he also had been solid to start the year. He has three goals and three assists this year.

The second line is home to Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Kreider was third on the team in points last year. He had 39 goals and 36 assists last year, good for 75 total points. Kreider has been great this year, with five goals on the season, including one on the powerplay and one shorthanded. Zibanejad had 26 goals and 46 assists last year. He has a goal and four assists on the year.

Igor Shesterkin will be in goal for this one for the Rangers. He was great in the first game of the year. Shesterkin stopped all 29 shots he faced and took the shutout victory. He had four shutouts last year while going 36-17-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has been great this year, going 3-0-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage on the year.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens return their top line from last year featuring Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He has 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has five assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He has 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with six goals and an assist on the year already. Slafkovsky rounds out the top line. He had 20 goals and 30 assists for a total of 50 points, good for fourth on the team. He has a goal and five assists on the year.

Alex Newhook returns to the second line for the Canadiens. He played just 55 games last year but has 15 goals, 19 assists, and a total of 34 points. Newhook has one goal this year. He will be joined by Kirby Dach. Dach played just two games last year, with two assists. He has an assist so far this year. Mike Matheson also returns at the blue line for the Canadiens. He played in all 82 games last year, having 11 goals and 51 assists last year. He also had five goals and 23 assists on the power play. Matheson has four assists this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Montembeault has struggled in the last two games overall. In his last two games, he has given up eight goals in 60 shots, taking two straight losses. Still, he has shown he can be solid. In his first start of the year, Montembeault stopped all 49 shots he faced and stopped 72 of his first 73 shots.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as the team favored in odds in this early season NHL tilt against the Canadiens. They have the better offense this year. The Rangers are scoring 4.80 goals per game this year while sitting fourth on the power play this year. Not only have they been solid on offense, but they are also tied for third in the NHL in goals against while sitting fourth in the NHL on the penalty kill. The Rangers have been solid at slowing down shot production, and then have a great goalie behind them with Igor Shesterkin. Take the Rangers in this one.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+112)