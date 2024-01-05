We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Rangers will head up the border to face the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Rangers-Canadiens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers face the Canadiens as both teams are on the opposite side of the standings. Now, the teams will throw down in Quebec to see who will be the best team on this night. The Rangers will enter the battle with a 26-10-1 record and are on top of the Eastern Conference. Conversely, the Canadiens are 16-17-5 and continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference Standings.

The Rangers are 7-3 over their last 10 games. Also, they are 13-5-1 on the road coming into this matchup. The Habs are 4-4-2 over their last 10 games and have been middling in mediocrity. Now, the Canadiens are 7-10-2 at the Bell Centre after their loss on Thursday.

The Rangers won 2 of 3 last season against the Canadiens. Ironically, they took both games at the Bell Centre while the Habs took one at Madison Square Garden. The teams have combined for more than six goals in 6 of 10 games. Additionally, the Rangers have won five in a row at the Bell Centre and are 6-4 over a 10-game stretch.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Canadiens Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -225

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NHL Network and Madison Square Garden 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers have one of the best-scoring teams in the NHL and continue to put up goals without issues. Furthermore, they have one of the most prolific scorers in the game leading them.

Artemi Panarin is fourth in the NHL in points and fifth in goals. Additionally, he has done well in his career against the Habs, notching four goals and 12 assists in 17 career games. Defenseman Adam Fox is another great player that has done well over the season. So far, he has one goal and five assists over eight career showdowns with the Canadiens. Mika Zibanejad has probably played the most games against the Canadiens and continues to produce in 2024. Also, he has nine goals and nine assists over 32 career matches with the Habs.

Chris Kreider is 10th in the NHL in goals, as he is always a threat to score from all over the ice. Likewise, he has notched seven goals and six assists through 26 career games against the Canadiens. The Habs cannot forget about Vincent Trocheck, who is also talented while part of a dangerous second line. Moreover, he has four goals and seven assists through 26 games against the Habs,

Anytime the Rangers have played the Canadiens in recent years, they have always had good goaltending. Nor surprisingly. Igor Shesterkin is part of that conversation. Shesterkin is 3-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage through four career games against the Canadiens. Additionally, backup goalie Jonathan Quick has a lot of experience against the Habs. Quick is 7-4 with a 2.04 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage throughout his storied career.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can get to the pucks all over the ice and use their speed to their advantage. Then, they need to confuse the Habs and make them take bad shots, setting up opportunities to swing the puck back the other way.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Habs have a poor offense with a bad shooting percentage with a mediocre powerplay. Yet, the talent is there to succeed. It just needs execution. For example, Nick Suzuki is a player that can shine on any given day. Suzuki has five career assists over nine games against the Rangers and is looking for his first goal. Defenseman Michael Matheson will be an important component of the offense in this battle with the Rangers. So far, he has two goals and three assists over 10 career games against the Rangers. Cole Caufield is looking for more action. Currently, he has one goal and one assist through four games against the Rangers.

Jake Allen went yesterday, so the Habs likely will go with Sean Montembeault today. Significantly, he is 3-1 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910 over four career games against the Rangers.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can avoid making mistakes in their offensive zone. Then, they need to stop the speedy Rangers from getting to the loose pucks.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Rangers love playing at the Bell Centre. Subsequently, expect that to continue as they come into Montreal and snag another win while also covering the spread.

Final Rangers-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+106)