The Rangers and Canucks meet in Vancouver on Tuesday! These two teams played great to start the season, so expect this to be a great matchup. We continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Canucks prediction and pick.

The New York Rangers were great last year and had the best record in the Eastern Conference. They have played well this season and picked up where they left off. Artemi Panarin has been the best player this season after having a great year last year, too. With their success at the start of the season, it seems like the Rangers have picked up right where they left off last year as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Vancouver Canucks were great last year and playing great once again to start the year. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are the keys for the Canucks. They both are playing great and can carry the Canucks when needed this season. The Canucks showed up last year as one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and that has carried over to a fast start this season. They need to step up against the Rangers in this game at home.

Here are the Rangers-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Canucks Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -115

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How To Watch Rangers vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/MSG Networks/Sportsnet Pacific

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers were great on defense last season. They allowed 2.76 goals per game and had a 91.2% save percentage. So far this season, the defense has played great, allowing 2.38 goals per game, and they have a 92.9% save percentage. The defense will come down to the duo of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick at goalie because they both have been solid this year. Quick had 18 wins and six losses in 27 games last season, and he allowed 2.62 goals per game with a 91.1% save percentage. Then, Shesterkin had 36 wins and 17 losses and allowed 2.58 goals per game with a 91.3% save percentage. Shesterkin has seven wins and four losses this season and allows 2.78 goals per game with a 91.4% save percentage. Then, Quick is 4-0, allowing 0.91 goals per game with a 97% save percentage.

The Rangers' offense was great last season. They scored 4.11 goals per game and had a 12.9% shooting percentage on goal. In comparison, they are still playing well this season, scoring 3.56 goals per game with an 11.7% shooting percentage. This team has gone as Artemi Panarin goes as he goes, and he was huge last year and once again this year. Last year, Panarin led with 120 points, 49 goals, and in assists at 71. Panarin leads with 24 points this season, with 10 goals and 14 assists. It starts with Panarin, but six other players have hit at least 10 total points on the season up to this point.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks were great last season, and they are playing well on offense this year too. They scored 3.40 goals per game and had a 12% shooting percentage. In comparison, this season's offense is also playing well, scoring 3.18 goals per game and having an 11.3% shooting percentage. Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are the keys for this team on offense. Last season, Miller led in total points at 103 and had 37 goals and 66 assists. Then, Hughes had 75 assists, 17 goals, and 92 total points. Hughes has been red-hot this season with 18 total points, 15 assists, and three goals. J.T. Miller then has six goals, 10 assists, and 16 total points. The Canucks are a great offense because of their balance, and that will be key in this game against the Rangers.

The Canucks' defense was great last year. They allowed 2.70 goals per game and had a 90.9% save percentage. This season, they are allowing 3.18 goals per game with an 89% save percentage, which is a step down, but still solid. The Canucks are using two main goalies, Kevin Lankinen and Artur Silovs, but only Silovs was with the team last year. Silovs had four wins and one loss in four games and allowed 2.47 goals per game with an 88.1% save percentage. This season, Silovs has one win and two losses and has allowed 3.86 goals per game with an 85% save percentage. Also, Kevin Lankinen has been the better goalie as a standout with eight wins and three losses in 13 games, allowing 2.71 goals per game with a 90.1% save percentage. This defense needs to play better in this game against a team as loaded as the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are the better team in this matchup than the Canucks. Artemi Panarin is the best player on the ice and the Rangers have a better offense and defense than the Canucks. However, the Canucks should keep this close, especially at home. This will be a close game. Expect the Canucks to cover at home, but the Rangers should win outright still.

Final Rangers-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Canucks +1.5 (-250)