The Rangers look to extend their winning streak to nine as we continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Devils prediction and pick.

The New York Rangers look to extend their winning streak to nine as they face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers come into the game hot, winning eight in a row, sitting 37-16-3 on the year, good for first in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Rangers faced the Dallas Stars. Adam Fox scored the first goal of the game to give the Rangers the 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, Kaapo Kakko scored to make it 2-0 before Miro Heiskanen scored on the power play to make it 2-1. The Stars would not score again, as Vincent Trocheck scored an empty-netter to win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Devils come into the game sitting at 28-23-4 on the year, sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just four of their last six games, and last time out they faced the Washington Capitals. The Capitals took the lead on a Connor McMichael goal just 39 seconds into the game, but the Devils would tie it up before the end of the period. In the second, McMichael scored again to give the Capitals back the lead. This led to them leading going into the third, where Dylan Strome, Alex Ovechkin, and Michael Sgarbossa would all score to make it 5-1. Ovechkin would add another goal, and the Capitals would win 6-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +100

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers come into the game sitting tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.34 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 32 goals on the year, with 43 assists, good for 75 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with nine goals and 22 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 28 goals this year, with 25 assists. His 53 points place him tied for the second on the team in points. Krieder also has 11 goals and seven assists on the power play.

Sitting tied for second with Kreider on the team in points is Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes into the game fourth on the team in goals this year with 28 of them while sitting second on the team in assists with 35. That gives him a total of 53 points. Further, he has eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. It is a multi-line attack for the Rangers as well. Vincent Trocheck leads the second unit, coming in with 19 goals and 33 assists on the year, setting him fourth on the team with 52 points this year. He also has been great on the power play with ten goals and nine assists.

The Rangers are the fifth-best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 26.0 percent of their chances, also scoring 45 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 82.3 percent success rate, which is good for seventh in the NHL.

They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 23-12-1 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has been solid this month in his four games. Shesterkin is 4-0 this month with a .937 save percentage and a 2.26 goals-against average. He also has a shutout.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils sit ninth in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.36 goals per contest this year. Tyler Toffoli leads the way in goals while being tied for third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 14 assists on the season, good for 38 total points. Further, he has six goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points this year. He has 20 goals and a team-leading 38 assists, good for 58 total points. He has six goals and 15 assists on the power play as well.

Further, the Devils also have Jack Hughes. While he has missed 16 games, he is second on the team in points this year. He has 17 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 50 total points on the season. He has five goals and 18 assists this year on the power play. Further, he has scored a point in all but one game since coming back from injury. Joining him in scoring well is Nico Hischier. He comes in with 18 goals and 20 assists on the year, good for 38 total points.

The Devils sit 15th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have scored 22.6 percent of their power play chances this year. The Devils are 19th in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have a 78.7 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Nico Daws is expected to be in the goal for this one for the Devils. He comes in with a 6-7-0 record this year, with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He is coming off one of his worst outings in a month. Last time against the Capitals, he allowed six goals on 26 shots, good for a .769 save percentage and the loss. It was the first time in five games he has been below .930 in save percentage, and just his second loss in the last five.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

While the Devils have gotten good play in goal from Nico Daws for the most part, he can struggle at times. Further, the Rangers are red-hot. They are scoring at will, and even when they are down, they are making great comebacks. They have multiple lines of scoring, and their goaltending has been outstanding in their winning streak. With how everything is going for them, there is no reason to bet against the streak continuing.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+100)